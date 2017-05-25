Watch Hyundai's New i30 N Hot Hatch Race The Ring Before It's Finished

There's virtually no end to the list of automakers that test the cars they have in development at the Nürbugring. But a select few go one step beyond and enter their prototypes in actual races around the Green Hell. And Hyundai is set to join their ranks in just a couple of days.
That's when this year's Nürburging 24-hour race will take place. Among the dozens of cars that will take part will be two pre-production prototypes for the forthcoming Hyundai i30 N that promise to closely preview the production model to follow.
Pictured here in the photos and video below is our best look at the new hot hatch yet. The 2.0-liter turbo four, six-speed manual transmission, and bodywork are mostly stock, but Hyundai has applied a few key upgrades to race spec. It has competition-spec tires and brakes, a specific front splitter and rear spoiler, a full roll cage, fire extinguisher, and racing seat
The Hyundai racers will compete in the catch-all SP3T class for vehicles with engines between 1.6 and 2.0 liters, and will be driven by a combination of professional racing drivers, Hyundai R&D engineers, and even a couple of automotive journalists from Germany.
It'll be interesting to see how they fare, but more interesting, we're sure, for Hyundai's engineers to see how their project holds up under the torturous racing conditions as the first model in the Korean automaker's new performance sub-brand prepares for production.