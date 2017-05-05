Watch In Awe As A Ferrari FXX K Laps Monza

Driving a Ferrari 458 Italia down Rodeo Drive is cool and all but for obscenely wealthy Ferrari aficionados and driving enthusiasts, only the Ferrari FXX K is quick enough.
Powered by a naturally-aspirated 6.3-liter V12 and an electric motor, the FXX K delivers a combined 1,036 hp and the result of that remarkable power is a vehicle that is so accelerative and that corners so fast, it simply boggles the mind, as the video below shows.
Filmed at the remarkable Monza circuit in Italy, this unadulterated clip shows the FXX K being man-handled around the famed Formula 1 track, all while emitting a howl that puts current Formula 1 cars to shame.
If we had $4+ million sitting around, we know where it’d be spent…