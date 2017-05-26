Watch Live The Public Debut Of The All-New Renault Megane RS In Monaco

Renault is about to show the all-new Megane RS for the first time in public at the Monaco GP track, with the reveal being streamed live.
Driven by Nico Hulkenberg, Renault’s flagship hot hatch will be finished in the company’s black and yellow motorsport livery, joining this way the celebrations for the 40 years of involvement in Formula 1.
The new model wants to reclaim the crown in a segment filled with many tough rivals, including the new Honda Civic Type R, the Ford Focus RS and of course the VW Golf GTI and R versions.
Power is expected to come from a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine with around 300hp, mated to a standard six-speed manual gearbox, with the company rumoured to offer for the first time a dual-clutch automatic as an option.
As ever, the chassis will be tuned by the gods over at RenaultSport and will at least feature a unique version of the company’s rear-wheel steering system and a limited-slip differential.
“Renault Sport’s staff are continually exploring new frontiers when it comes to providing customers with exceptional suspension and engine performance, along with aerodynamics honed for efficiency and the best of F1 technology”, the company said in an earlier press release.
The video will begin streaming at 06:30AM EDT (12:30PM local time).