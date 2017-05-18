Watch The Live Unveiling Of The Skoda Karoq Here At 1PM EST

Just nine months after unveiling its first full-sized SUV with the Kodiaq, the Czech company will soon premiere its new Karoq compact SUV.
The live stream below, set to commence on May 18 at 1 pm ET, will inevitably attract many Skoda fans and those interested to see how the company intends on replacing the dependable Yeti, a vehicle that has received praise around the world.
Measuring 172.5 inches long, 72.5 inches wide and 63 inches tall, the Karoq will be significantly larger than the Yeti but and for the most part, will look like a shrunken version of its larger sibling.
As the Karoq will be based around the current Volkswagen Tiguan, it can be expected to feature an almost identical range of engines. That means a petrol 1.4-liter four-cylinder offered in 123 hp and 148 hp guises could be offered alongside a 2.0-liter with 177 hp and 217 hp. A 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel delivering between 113 hp and 236 hp is also on the cards.
In terms of practicality, the Karoq will be available with a VarioFlex rear seating arrangement. This will see cargo space hit 58 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down and 64 cubic feet with them removed.