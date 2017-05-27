Watch Out: The Doors May Open Unexpectedly On BMW's E65 7-Series

Picture you're driving along, when suddenly your door opens unexpectedly. Doesn't sound like much fun, does it? Well that's what BMW is facing with some of its 7-Series sedans, so it's issued a recall.
The problem, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is with the Comfort Access and Soft Close Automatic door-latch systems, which were supposed to be a convenience, but could end up posing a real danger instead.
Only those vehicles that were optioned with both systems are affected, but that appears to be the majority of them – covering the 2005-2008 model years and the 745i, 750i, and 760i (in both wheelbase lengths) as well as the Alpina B7. All told, that comes to an estimated 45,484 vehicles in the United States, out of the 63,010 that BMW USA sold in those years (give or take, given that model years and calendar years don't necessarily line up). Given those proportions, owners in other markets will want to check with their local dealership as well.
No remedy has been identified at this stage, but you can bet that BMW is working on it and will notify owners of these Bangle-era luxury sedans. This recall is entirely separate from the one concerning the new M760Li, which is also being called in over an oil leak.