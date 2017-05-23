Watch Porsche Morph Through Seven Generations Of 911s

As one of the worlds most iconic cars, the Porsche 911 has a certain design continuity that not only transcends time, but has also helped the German automaker sell 1 million units total.
This video will run you through all the different 911 generations, while counting up both the model years as well as the units moved across six different decades.
Now, when we say "different" 911 generations, it's a bit of a tongue in cheek statement, since the formula has always been the same - a high performance, rear-engined 2+2 sports car that follows a certain design blueprint.
Seeing all these 911s morph from older models to newer ones is quite impressive, as is the fact that Porsche have managed to sell so many of them considering they're not exactly what most people would call affordable.
In the U.S. for example, the cheapest 911 you can buy starts off from just over $90,000, whereas in Europe (Germany), you'd still be spending a smidgen under the 100,000 euro mark.
Of course, moving these expensive units at such high volumes throughout the years is a testament to how brilliant a vehicle the Porsche 911 really is. But if you want actual proof, consider the fact that 70% of all Porsche 911 models ever made are still on the road today.