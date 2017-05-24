Watch This Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Hit 250 MPH In Half A Mile

If you look at industry leading series production supercars, it is hard to deny that the Bugatti Chiron sits above them all.
Although we don’t yet know exactly how accelerative it will be to its top speed, a report from February suggested it will reach 250 mph in under a minute. Not bad. But compared to this twin-turbo Lamborghini Huracan, the Chiron is slower than a Nissan Micra.
At a recent drag racing event in North Carolina, this boosted Huracan from Underground Racing managed to hit 250 mph (402 km/h) in just half a mile. Translated into seconds, that remarkable Bugatti Veyron-rivalling top speed was reached in less than 15 seconds. Yep, in less time than it takes a 1.0-liter Toyota Aygo to hit 62 mph, this Huracan is going four times as fast.
Evidently, if you want the ultimate in straight line performance, the aftermarket industry remains the place to go.