Watchdog Says VW Made $26 Billion From Cheating Diesels In France

France's consumer fraud watchdog believes Volkswagen earned 22.78 billion euros ($25.65 billion) by selling its diesel emissions cheating vehicles in the country, Reuters reports.
Local publication Le Monde first reported the news last week citing a file that was sent to national prosecutors by the DGCCRF anti-fraud agency. It is also alleged that by not utilizing technology that would have allowed it to comply with regulations, the German brand saved 1.52 billion euros ($1.69 billion).
The findings of the agency could be used by the Paris prosecutor to convict VW of fraud and the DGCCRF says its possible for the company to be slapped with fines worth 10 per cent of its annual income, approximately $22 billion.
Volkswagen has already been ordered to pay a $2.8 billion criminal fine in the United States in a saga which has already cost it well over $20 billion.