We'll Take This Porsche 911 R In Gulf Blue, Thank You Very Much

The Porsche 911 R has proven a favorite among enthusiasts – and highly sought-after, regardless of the color scheme. But some examples have caught our eye more than others. Like this one spotted online.
This particular example of Zuffenhausen's celebrated back-to-basics sports car is, as you can see, decked out in the classic baby blue and orange of the timeless Gulf Oil racing livery. Sans the logos, mind you – this isn't an actual sponsored race car – but to our eyes it looks spot on in this throwback color scheme.
The car was apparently snapped in a Porsche showroom somewhere. We don't know where, exactly, but given some of the clues in the background, we'd venture that it's located somewhere in North America.
Wherever it is, it's refreshingly different from the other 990 examples we've seen, most of which left the factory in either white or silver, with green or red racing stripes. We have seen a handful that have been painted to sample, and we're sure whoever ordered this one up probably paid a premium – but that premium would pale in comparison to what the car must be worth on the open market, where the purist's Porsche is trading hands for big bucks.