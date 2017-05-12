What Are The Best Cars For A Heist?

Have you set your eyes on that local bank for some Bonnie and Clyde action and your car is slow and cannot carry those gold bars and cash?
We hope not, but just in case you're interested in a good getaway vehicle, AutoGuide has conjured a list that sees the Subaru WRX STI sitting on the 10th place, followed by the Volkswagen Golf R, which remains one of the best hot hatches on the market.
Number 8 is reserved for the RAM 3500 HD, which may not help you escape fast or in style, but it has an impressive towing capacity of up to 31,210lbs (14,157kg) that might just come in handy.
The Lexus GX 460, which comes 7th on this list, is more of a mental choice, since it won't break down while the long arm of the law is trying to get you, but if you need less stops for fuel and a more luxurious interior, then the Range Rover TD6 might be a better choice.
Selecting a Toyota Corolla would give you the best camouflage there is, since this was the world's best-selling car last year, while the Nissan GT-R, or better yet, the Nismo, sits at the opposite end, and would give you some 600hp.
The bronze medal goes to the Range Rover Sport SVR, whereas the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT is second only to… well, we won't spoil the entire footage, so you will have to see it for yourselves to find out what could very well be the ultimate getaway car.