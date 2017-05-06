What Do You Think About Prior Design's Tesla Model S?

Typically speaking, high-performance sedans are not only extremely fast, but also catch the eye with custom interior and exterior trimmings not found on their lesser counterparts. The Tesla Model S is a little different.
No matter if you own an entry-level Model S 60 or the range-topping P100D, all variants of the electric sedan look exactly the same except for the different badges. Fortunately, there are a number of aftermarket tuners that have tweaked the Model S to provide some custom touches and Prior Design is the latest to release a bodykit.
In general, Prior’s creation transformers the exterior look of the Model S with new front and rear bumpers, a rear diffuser, side skirts and a rear spoiler. The upgrades may not be comprehensive but when paired to a set of custom wheels, a Model S to go through the Prior Design treatment looks like no other.
Are you a fan of the finished product and do you think Tesla’s range-topping models should get unique styling elements?