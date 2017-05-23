What Does Jeremy Clarkson Think Of The Aston Martin Vulcan?

A few years ago, Aston Martin was simply trundling along with very few exciting models and an outdated range. In recent years, things have started to change with all-new models, hardcore, driver-focused variants and the finest of them all, the track-only Vulcan.
Limited to just 24 units worldwide, the Vulcan acts as the British marque's answer to the McLaren P1 GTR and Ferrari FXX K but ditches hybrid-assisted grunt in favor of pure, unadulterated V12 fury, making for a rather special machine, as Jeremy Clarkson discovered in his review of the car during the first season of The Grand Tour.
Although Clarkson's review of the model only took place at the small test track of the Amazon show and not a wide racetrack where its performance could be fully explored, it is pretty obvious that the raw character makes it feel even more special than the figures suggest.
The engine in the front of Aston's wild creation is a naturally-aspirated 7.0-liter V12 that delivers 820 hp at 7,750 rpm and 575 lb-ft of torque at 6,500 rpm. Coupled to this engine is a six-speed sequential transmission that wouldn't be out of place in a Le Mans racing car, helping to create a vehicle that feels every bit as special as it does fast.