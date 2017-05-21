What Does An Owner Think Of The 2017 Ford GT?

So we've all heard what some of the industry's leading journalists think of the 2017 Ford GT but what about the view of a lucky owner? Well, entrepreneur Andy Frisella has just released a video review of his recently-delivered GT and offers us an insight into one of the first privately-owned examples.
Frisella's GT is painted in a very special shade of orange and from every single angle, looks absolutely phenomenal and has some seriously impressive road presence, enough to make even a Lamborghini Aventador seem relatively benign.
A well specced example of the 2017 GT costs about $500,000, a seriously hefty sum. However, with Frisella's various companies turning over $100 million a year, such a sum is just a drop in the ocean for him. Other GT owners probably won't be in such a fortunate financial position so while he says it's worth the money, we're interested to see what other GT owners think when they take delivery.
As you probably know by now, the latest and greatest Ford supercar is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine with 647 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque.
We know this engine is perfect for the racetrack but does it also work on the street? Check out the video after the jump to find out.