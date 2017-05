What If Opel Decided To Resurrect The Tigra?

PHOTO GALLERY

The booming SUV segments made most automakers, including Opel/Vauxhall, concentrate on them and, in the process, drop some other vehicles from their lineup.In the case of the latter, the Meriva minivan was replaced by the Crossland X , and the Tigra was completely discontinued in 2009, among others. But what if the manufacturer decided to offer a third generation of their small coupe/roadster Well, then it could look similar to this rendering, created by, which sees the Tigra adopt a modern makeover, inspired by the brand's rival to the likes of the Fiat 500, the Adam, albeit on a slightly smaller scale.Whether or not bringing back the Opel Tigra from the dead and making it look similar to the latest vehicles made by company serves it right is a good enough question, coming up with an answer is pretty much pointless, as the chances of seeing a new interpretation of the small car in the coming years are close to zero.