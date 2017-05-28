What If Opel Decided To Resurrect The Tigra?

The booming SUV segments made most automakers, including Opel/Vauxhall, concentrate on them and, in the process, drop some other vehicles from their lineup.
In the case of the latter, the Meriva minivan was replaced by the Crossland X, and the Tigra was completely discontinued in 2009, among others. But what if the manufacturer decided to offer a third generation of their small coupe/roadster?
Well, then it could look similar to this rendering, created by KleberSilva, which sees the Tigra adopt a modern makeover, inspired by the brand's rival to the likes of the Fiat 500, the Adam, albeit on a slightly smaller scale.
Whether or not bringing back the Opel Tigra from the dead and making it look similar to the latest vehicles made by company serves it right is a good enough question, coming up with an answer is pretty much pointless, as the chances of seeing a new interpretation of the small car in the coming years are close to zero.