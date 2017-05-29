What It Would Look Like If The Transformers Landed In Russia

Ever wonder how it is that the alien robots from Transformers ended up looking like cars and trucks from our own planet? As any dedicated fan could tell you, it's because they adopted the forms of the vehicles they saw when they arrived. Or so the story goes.
But what if they hadn't landed in America? What if the shape-shifting creatures from another planet had landed, in say, Russia? Well they'd probably have ended up looking something like this.
This Russian version of Optimus Prime was created by a a father and son who were inspired by the movies, but based their creation on a Lada instead of a Freightliner truck or a Chevy Camaro. It even features (hopefully simulated) firing guns and flashing lights.
Check it out in the video below, filmed at a demonstration event in Oryol in southwestern Russia near the border with Belarus and Ukraine.