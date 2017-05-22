Whatever You Have To Deliver, Deliver It In This Vintage Ford Panel Van

Do you have a business that involves delivering things, or thinking about starting one? There's plenty of vans and trucks on the market to pick from. But for our part, we'd be tempted to skip them all and pick up this classic panel van like this one instead.
What you're looking at is a 1951 Ford F-1 panel van that's heading for the auction block at Barrett-Jackson's upcoming sale in Connecticut next month, where it's sure to fetch a pretty penny or two.
Owing nothing to grand-prix racing, the F-1 was the most basic and common version of Ford's original F-Series truck line. Most were sold as pickups or chassis cabs, but some (like this one) left the factory with closed bodywork known as panel trucks.
Though there were smaller six-cylinder engines offered, this example packs a 5.5-liter flathead V8 engine and a three-speed manual transmission. From the bodywork to the wheels to the interior, it's all done up in red, with rounded forms, an off-white grille, tasteful touches of chrome, whitewall tires, wood paneling in the back... the works. And the result looks as charming as they come – like what Chrysler wanted the PT Cruiser and Chevy the HHR to look like, but actually original instead of tackily retro.
The vehicle is in highly original condition with its original engine, radio, and heater, and recently underwent a no-expense-spared body-off restoration. And it's won awards, too, so don't expect it to sell for cheap. But if it matches the image you want your business to project, it could be just the ticket.