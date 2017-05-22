What's A BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer Doing In California?

American buyers may not know it, but BMW makes an all-wheel drive compact minivan. It's called the 2 Series Active Tourer, or Gran Tourer in elongated form, and it's not offered in the United States.
So what, pray tell, is this one doing on the highway in California? That's what our reader Josh wondered, and after sending us these photos he snapped, that's what we're wondering, too.
The convoy was made up of an Active Tourer (not pictured) and Gran Tourer (pictured) as well as a Mini Clubman – all front-driver wagons made by the BMW Group. The Clubman, of course, is sold in the North American market, so what it's still doing partially camouflaged at this point, we don't know.
More intriguing, though, is the presence of the 2 Series wagons, also disguised from the B-pillar back. Even comparing side by side, it's hard to discern any differences between the existing model and the one pictured. But then, we suppose, that's what the camo is for.
Could the Bavarians be preparing to bring the wagons to the US? Or are they just undergoing testing Stateside, making their way from the coast to Death Valley? Hard to say, but it sure does raise an eyebrow or two.
Thanks to Josh H. for the scoop!