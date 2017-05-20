Which Cars Will Most Likely Go Beyond 200,000 Miles?

According to a study by iSeeCars, some of the highest mileage vehicles on the road are SUVs.
After analyzing over more than 13 million vehicles, the research firm determined what percentage of models had over 200,000 miles (320,000 km) on the odometer.
The results of the study are pretty clear as the top seven spots were taken by trucks and SUVs such as the Ford Expedition and Chevrolet Tahoe / Suburban.
The study also found some interesting trends as owners of the top seven vehicles traveled significantly more than owners of other models. iSeeCars says these owners rack up an average of 14,407 miles (23,180km) annually which is nearly 14 percent more than normal drivers.
Without further ado, here are the rankings:
Trucks are also prominently featured on the list and the firm believes this has a lot to do with them being used as work vehicles. Interestingly, trucks have an average 74,777 miles (120,316) on them which is nearly 37 percent more than the average car.
Speaking of the latter, here's a list that only looks at car rankings:
While there seems to be a trend between the original purchase price of the vehicle and how long it's driven for, the study doesn't seem to take that into consideration.
Regardless, iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly claims: “While any vehicle on today’s market has the potential to travel 200,000 miles with proper maintenance and care, our list of longest-lasting vehicles shows that certain vehicles don’t just have the potential—they do last well past 200,000 miles far more frequently than other models."