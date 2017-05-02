White Tesla Model 3 Spotted In Traffic, All Design Lines Visible

Thanks to these images, we now have our best look at the Model 3's exterior design lines.
The pics were recently posted to reddit by user gamerfreak4life, with the 3rd pic (the one from the rear 3/4 angle) taken by one Ramon Alvarado via Electrek.
Unlike with most Model 3 sightings, this one gives us a great look at the car's appearance, as it was spotted in Cupertino this weekend, which could suggest that Tesla is finally ramping up testing on public roads for their newest and most financially-accessible EV.
Of course, we still need to be aware that the car might simply be another prototype and that there's still time for Tesla to fiddle around with certain features until the vehicle's official release this summer.
At the same time, it was reported last month that Tesla would skip beta testing when it comes to the Model 3, and move on directly to building "early-release" cars - and this may very well be one of them seen as how the LED strips at the front look a little less sleek (more toned down) than they did on the original prototype.
Still, take everything with a pinch of salt and get ready to learn more about the production-ready Model 3 as it nears its official launch date in July.