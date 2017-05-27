Why The Murcielago Is The Best Used Lamborghini V12 Bargain

If you’re looking to spend your hard-earned money onto something exotic, chances are that you already looked at used Lambos.
But not the V10 ones, Lamborghini is making too many for them to actually have a chance of appreciating in value. You want a V12 one or as fans call them, a “proper” Lamborghini.
Right now the cheapest V12 Lamborghini on the market is the Murcielago and that, according to Rob Ferreti of Super Speeders, represents one of the biggest bargains in the used exotic realm.
With the Countach and Diablo already seeing their value skyrocketing, the Murcielago was left behind despite the fact that is a much better car that the one it replaced. Buying a used Murcielago right now is a wise move Rob reckons, as it’s almost certain that it will appreciate in value in the near future.
The Murcielago also carries the title of the last manual V12 Lamborghini, which certainly helps its reputation. Rob has some very solid points on the case of a used Murcielago in his latest video linked below.