Why Norway Has Become A Paradise For Electric Vehicles

If there’s a place on this planet where electric vehicles have become really popular, it’s Norway - and there's a good reason for that.
Sales of electric vehicles in Norway have soared thanks to the local government’s generous incentives, which make EVs a much more financially feasible for people to buy them.
As it stands now, electric vehicles in Norway account for 37 percent of the nation’s total car market. EVs in Norway are excluded from value added taxes, including no purchase and import taxes, can use toll roads and bus lanes for free as well as park for free in city centers.
With new electric car sales now past the 100,000-unit mark, Norway is looking even further down the road, announcing an ambitious plan to end sales of gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2025.
