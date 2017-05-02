Wife (Supposedly) Surprises Husband With McLaren 650S

Truth to be said, in the days of YouTube channels and internet personas, you can never really be sure what's true, what's fake and what's staged.
Known on YouTube for playing all kinds of pranks on each other, the couple that goes by the name 'Mr & Mrs LaVigne' went the extra mile when the wife purportedly decided to surprise her husband with a McLaren.
The clip starts with her asking him to come outside to collect his gift. When he steps out, he finds a McLaren P1 scale model, and he was pretty happy to get that, but the garage door starts opening behind him, and that's where the 650S was lurking.
The guy's excitement reaches an entirely new level, as he can't believe that his wife actually bought him the supercar, and his look says, in the first minutes of the footage, that he's ready for the most devastating outcome - 'it's a prank, babe!' But it's (supposedly) not.
We'll let you watch the video for yourself and tell us what you think.