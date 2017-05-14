Witness The Spectacle Of €300 Million In Classic Ferraris Gathered In Maranello

You know what never gets old? Seeing a classic Ferrari on the road. But 70 of them?
That's the spectacle which YouTube supercar vlogger Marchettino has captured in this latest video from the 2017 Ferrari Cavalcade Classiche.
The owners' meeting brought together that many Prancing Horses – from the original Tipo 125 S to the latest LaFerrari Aperta. The most luscious of them, though, date back to the 1960s, with 250-series models like the original TdF and the timeless 250 GT California Spider.
Marchettino caught up with the parade at the Museo Casa Enzo Ferrari in Modena and followed it to Fiorano – the automaker's test track on the factory grounds in nearby Maranello. Scope out the spectacle in the video and sound off on your favorite in the comment below.