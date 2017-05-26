Workhorse Opens Order Books For Consumer-Spec W-15

Less than a month after Workhorse unveiled its W-15 electric pickup for fleets, the start-up has opened its order books to private consumers looking to get behind the wheel of the vehicle.
Workhorse claims to have received 5,000 letters of intent from businesses throughout the United States interested in fleets of W-15s, including from the Southern California Public Power Authority.
It remains to be seen how receptive consumers will be of the vehicle especially considering that production isn’t set to commence until the fourth quarter of 2018 and the pickup is expected to start at around $52,500, a hefty price tag for a vehicle like this.
Furthermore, The Truth About Cars reports that servicing of the W-15 won’t be handled by Workhorse and will instead be the job of Ryder, a U.S. transportation company.
Beneath the edgy bodywork of the W-15 is an electric powertrain delivering 460 hp and joined by a small petrol-powered range extender. Workhorse says the pickup can travel 80-miles (129 km) on a single charge and is capable of reaching 60 mph (96 km/h) in a respectable 5.5 seconds.
