Workhorse Reveals PHEV W-15 Pickup With 80-Mile Range

Electric vehicle startup Workhorse has taken the wraps of its W-15 range-extended electric pickup truck.
The powertrain of the Workhorse W-15 delivers 460 hp and includes a petrol-powered range extender. When operating in all-electric mode, the W-15 has an 80-mile (129 km) range and an estimated MPGe range of 75 miles (121 km) over the combined cycle. It will also accelerate to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 5.5 seconds. The W-15 has been designed for fleets, and the company says it has received 5,000 letters of intent from the likes of the Southern California Public Power Authority and Duke Energy to purchase the market’s first plug-in electric pickup.
Compared to the vehicle first previewed by renderings in late 2016, the W-15 does look slightly different. For example, the front fascia has been re-designed and no longer includes air intakes under the headlights. The wheels are also slightly different and the finished product doesn’t feature the integrated door handles as the original renderings suggested.
Workhorse plans to commence production of the W-15 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and will price the pickup at around $52,500.