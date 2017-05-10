Would You Blow $1.4 Million On A Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet?

With 99 units to be made, you might think that finding a Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet on the used car market would be impossible.
But you would be wrong, as what could very well be the first one of its kind to be listed for grabs can be found in Germany; well… sort of, because the car dealer that posted the ad on Mobile claims to take delivery on May 28.
And since we're looking at an extremely limited edition of the potent off-roader that comes with folding soft top over the rear passenger compartment, the vendor is willing to let it go for the steep sum of €1.3 million, tax included, which equals to $1,417,560 at the current exchange rates.
Since they don’t have it in their possession yet, they used images from the press test drive in South Africa to advertise it, but state that it will have a white exterior color, on top of an all-leather interior, and more goodies than you can count on your fingers.
If you don't want to spend that much on the Landaulet, but still crave to own a limited edition of the G-Class, then perhaps the highly desirable AMG G63 6x6 is the model to go for, and there is one up for grabs at €994,500 ($1,084,430) that can be found here.
Registered in mid-2014 by its original owner, who still holds on to it up to this day, it has 14,000 km (8,700 miles) on the clock, a stealthy matte black look on the outside, and a two-tone leather interior.