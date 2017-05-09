Would You Blow $300,000 On A BMW M3 CRT E90?

Yes, you read that right, this 2013 BMW M3 CRT, with 237 miles (382km) on the clock, has been listed for $300,000, or $299,950 to be more precise.
And you would have to constantly explain to your friends what CFRP is, and how the Germans were the first to use it on this car to drop 154lbs (70kg) from its weight, a few years before the i3 and i8 were put into production.
BMW only made 67 examples of the M3 CRT, but none of them were officially sold in North America. However, two units somehow found their way to this side of the pond, including this 4-year old model, listed for grabs on DupontRegistry.
According to the seller, it has been "federalized for Show & Display use, meaning it is fully legal to drive in 49 states for up to 2,500 miles (4,023km) a year", but would require CARB certification to be driven in California.
Building upon the E90 generation, the BMW M3 CRT brings some of the technology of the M3 GTS Coupe, and comes with an exclusive Frozen Polar Silver spray, combined with Melbourne Red accents.
Other features include a slightly different grille, 19-inch lightweight wheels, modified rear suspension, new high-performance brakes, titanium exhaust system, and a bespoke interior, with a plaque indicating the build number.
Pushing the car from naught to 62mph (100km/h) in 4.4 seconds is the M3 GTS's upgraded 4.4-liter V8 engine that churns out 450hp and 325lbft (440Nm) of torque.