Wrong Way Driver Slams Into Fuel Tanker Causing Huge Explosion In Ohio

A wrong way driver in Ohio met a fiery end after slamming into a fuel tanker on I-75 in Dayton.
According to ABC 13 and Whio-TV 7, a 30-year old driver was traveling the wrong way on the interstate at approximately 4:45 p.m. Sunday when he crashed into a fuel tanker. The collision resulted in a massive fireball and a plume of black smoke which could be seen for miles.
Police haven't released the identity of the wrong way driver but officials have confirmed they died as a result of the accident. Surprisingly, the truck driver survived and is said to have suffered minor injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate what happened but, as of yet, there is no word on what caused driver to head into oncoming traffic.
The accident temporary closed all lanes of I-75 as the fire burned for several hours before being extinguished. The median and roadway were damaged from the heat of the fire and will need to be repaired before the section of I-75 can be fully reopened. However, the Ohio Department of Transportation plans to have everything fixed by Thursday morning.