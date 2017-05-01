You Can Now Camp On The Roof Of Your MINI Countryman

MINI and Autohome have teamed up to create a new pop-up roof tent for the Countryman crossover.
Dubbed the AirTop, the tent resides in a fiberglass shell which looks similar to a conventional transport box. It is mounted to the crossover's roof rails and is held securely in place by steel clamps which can be installed without tools.
When it comes time to call it a night, the owner simply releases three safety clasps and then the tent is automatically raised by four gas pressure springs. The owner can then climb the included aluminum ladder to gain access to the tent's interior which features a high-density mattress with a cotton cover that can accommodate up to two people. The tent also has a battery-operated LED interior light, storage pockets, and 94cm (37 inches) of interior height.
MINI says the AirTop features high-quality fabric outer walls which provide heat and noise insulation as well as making the tent rain proof. Elsewhere, there are two windows with mosquito netting to provide proper ventilation.
The AirTop will be available in black or white in "keeping with the contrasting colors for roof and outside mirror caps for the new MINI Countryman." While it's not as luxurious as the Mercedes Marco Polo, the tent is currently available to order and Italian pricing starts at €2,836.93 ($3,095).