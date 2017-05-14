You'll Either Love Or Hate This Blue and Yellow McLaren 675LT

Just after we thought we’d seen all the bespoke McLaren 675LTs there were to see, another eye-catching example has popped up for sale, this time courtesy of Seven Car Lounge, a particularly extravagant dealership in Saudi Arabia.
The exterior of the hardcore British supercar has been painted in a stunning shade of royal blue and then contrasted with a yellow racing stripe bordered in white. The blue, yellow and white paint scheme is reminiscent of the cars owned by Instagrammer Azzurrodino, who owns vehicles including a LaFerrari, Ferrari F40 and Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster all finished in the same style.
Elsewhere, this LT includes carbon fiber across the front bumper and splitter, wing mirrors and much of the rear end.
In the cabin, the vehicle’s future owner will be welcomed by the available leather comfort seats, numerous carbon accents, blue stitching and black paddle shifters.
No price has been publicized for the one-off but given the premiums LTs are going for nowadays, one shouldn’t expect any change from $400,000.