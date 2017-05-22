You'll Never See A 2018 BMW 6-Series GT Driven Like This On The Road

The 5-Series Gran Turismo has always felt like the ugly duckling in the 5-Series lineup, but BMW is moving ahead with the development of a successor as a handful of prototypes were recently spotted on the Nürburgring.
Dressed in heavy camouflage, the redesigned model will follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, but should adopt a more stylish design which should help to appease critics.
The exact details are hard to make out, though it appears the hatchback will have a sportier and lower roofline which tapers further down at the rear. Things are a lot less controversial up front as everything forward of the A-pillar echoes the 5-Series sedan and estate.
Engine options are expected to carry over from its counterparts, so choices could include a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder with 248 hp (251 PS) and 258 lb-ft (349 Nm) of torque as well as a 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder cranking out 335 hp (340 PS) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque. BMW has also been upbeat about electrification, which means the company could potentially offer a plug-in hybrid variant powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine and an electric motor.
Interestingly, rumors suggest BMW could call the model the 6-Series GT. The reports haven't been confirmed at this point, but BMW has already begun phasing out the current 6-Series lineup, which is expected to be reborn as the 8-Series.