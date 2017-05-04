You’re Officially £81,130 Away From Buying A New Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon In The UK

Mercedes announced the pricing and range details of their super-fast and super-cool E63 Estate for the UK market.
Powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8, the long-roof version of the E63 gets the same, eye-popping numbers with its four-door sibling, meaning 571hp for the regular version and 612hp for the E63 S.
For the first time in the model’s history, power will be transmitted to all four wheels as standard, thanks to the newly developed 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system with fully variable torque distribution between axles and a dedicated Drift mode for the range-topping S model.
The 612hp version can also hit 62mph from naught in 3.5 seconds, with top speed being electronically limited to 155mph, unless you specify the optional AMG Drivers package which lifts the limiter to a more Autobahn-suited 18 6mph(300km/h).
Mercedes offers the base E63 with a generous list of standard equipment, featuring AMG Ride Control sports suspension, 19-inch AMG five twin-spoke alloy wheels, Nappa leather upholstery, Comand Online with a 12.3-inch display and 12.3-inch widescreen cockpit display.
The E 63 S adds 20-inch AMG five twin-spoke alloy wheels, active dynamic engine mounts, AMG performance seats and a steering wheel finished in Nappa leather and Dinamica microfiber.
There is also the Edition 1 model which is based on the E63 S and offers more even more, with 20-inch AMG cross-spoke wheels in black, designo Selenite Grey magno paint and AMG Night package. The cabin also gets things like a pair of AMG sports seats and Dinamica steering wheel with yellow contrast stitching, plus AMG carbon fibre trim.
Customers gunning for a new E63 S or an Edition 1 model can opt for a set of carbon-ceramic brakes (£6,995) and an AMG performance exhaust system (£1,000). Other optional features includes an exterior carbon package which adds front splitter, side sill panels, and rear bumper finished in carbon fibre for £3,370.
Prices start from £81,130 for the Mercedes-AMG E63, with the E63 S asking from £90,490. Finally the limited Edition 1 model is priced from £108,780.