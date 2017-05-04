YouTuber Arrested For Removing Stop Signs, Asks Viewers To Help With Legal Fees

The YouTube generation continues to make us weep for humanity as a fame seeking clown has been arrested for removing "unnecessary" stop signs at an intersection.
In a video, which has since been removed, Charles Ross of RossCreations is filmed dressed as a construction worker and removing stop signs from a three-way intersection. Ross and the camera person then laugh as cars pass through without stopping.
Thankfully this story has a happy ending as Ross is later seen being arrested by two police officers.
However, instead of admitting his mistake and acknowledging what he did was potentially dangerous, he uses the video to plead for money as he's reportedly facing a felony charge of third degree theft which, according to the video, carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison.
Those familiar with Ross will know it's not his first run in with the law as his quest for attention has lead him to get arrested for jumping over two cops and then attempting to flee while they were questioning him. Ross has also been arrested and charged with battery for giving people...wedgies outside a movie theater in Florida.