10-Tonne Russian Kamaz Truck Nails Epic Long Jump

In order to perform this spectacular stunt, Dakar Rally champ Eduard Nikolaev had to get this 1,000 HP racing truck to 140 km/h (87 mph) in the snow.
Once the diesel-powered truck took off, it remained airborne for over 30 meters, pulling no fewer than 12g. Its tires then gripped the snow upon landing as the suspension and massive tires (216 spikes) did their job.
"For our Kamaz-4326, these conditions are very similar to driving on the sands of South America or Africa and for the team this is great training in the skills of driving on the coming 'silk' dunes," said the 32-year old racing driver.
This is a stunning performance for a machine that weighs ten and a half tonnes (23,148 lbs). Still, its 1,000 HP 16.2-liter V8 engine is able to accelerate all that mass from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 11.5 seconds, about the same as an average family hatchback.
The exact distance over which it flew was 37 meters (121 feet), which is pretty good for a truck that's as aerodynamic as a one of those giant blocks of limestone they used to build the pyramids with.