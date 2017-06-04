1965 Dodge D100 Pickup Restomod Will Set You Back $95,000

If you're looking to dabble in the world of exquisite restomods, that old saying "you've got to pay to play" definitely applies.
What you're looking at here is a 1965 Dodge D100, boasting a Charcoal Gray exterior, a 408 Chrysler V8 engine, a 3-speed auto, air conditioning, front disc brakes and just 1,150 miles (1,850 km).
It also comes with a custom leather interior featuring cowhide accents, a custom Ridetech air ride suspension, 18" and 20" wheels front/rear, custom Dakoda Digital analog telemetry and a 1956 Oldsmobile steering wheel.
This professional, frame-off restoration was completed by Lakeside Rods and Rides and the car is currently listed for sale on RK Motors Charlotte, with a tag of $95,000 as is, or $99,900 with a "seal of approval", meaning a comprehensive multi-point inspection.
Τhe Dodge D Series was produced between 1961 and 1980, and served as the predecessor to today's popular Ram trucks.