1971 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda With Only 2k Miles Is Cool, But Is It $1.2 Million Cool?

Everyone likes a good muscle car but people especially like Plymouth Hemi ‘Cudas, giving them the title of the most sought-after model in this specific genre of classic cars.
So when a virtually unused example shows up in our radar, in mint condition and with all the desirable options ticked from the factory, we had to take a closer look.
The custom-ordered Hemi ‘Cuda is described to be in a true and all-original ‘time-capsule’ condition and has covered only 2,010 miles since new.
It’s powered by the 426 cubic inch Hemi V8 with two four-barrel carburetors which made a claimed 425hp, mated it to a heavy-duty three-speed Torqueflite automatic transmission. The rear end features an original Dana 60 axle with a Sure Grip differential and factory 4.10 gears.
The list goes on with a set of Rallye wheels still wrapped in the original Goodyear Polyglass tires, original heavy-duty suspension with a front sway bar, an original Rally Red paint finish with a black vinyl top, a cabin that’s loaded with rare optional features and all the documents you can think of.
The time-capsule Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda comes though with a very steep price: $1,299,900 as listed on RK Motors. Is it worth it? You tell us below.