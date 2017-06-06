2010 Lamborghini Murcielago SV Awaiting Someone With £350k

If you're into exotics, then you probably know that they tend to appreciate, rather than depreciate, with time, especially if we're talking about limited or special edition models.
This particular Murcielago SV is currently on sale at Amari Supercars in Preston, UK, and features an Avus Bianco exterior with a black SV logo, as well as a massive rear wing courtesy of its Aero Package. This example has just 6,477 miles (10,423 km) on the clock and is one of only 28 RHD (right hand drive) models ever built out of the 350 units sold worldwide.
The fact that it costs £349,995 ($451,000) makes it considerably more expensive than the average Aventador, a much more modern supercar, although with these types of purchases, it's not about being modern.
Inside, you'll find black and red Alcantara seats with red contrast stitching, plus extensive use of carbon fiber. Other features include the Satin Black alloys, Pirelli P-Zero Rosso tires, a carbon fiber two-level diffuser and a transparent engine cover.
As for what it can do for you on the road, its 6.5-liter V12 is good for 670 PS (661 HP), allowing for a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time of just 3.2 seconds.