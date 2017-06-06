2012 Jeep Liberty Investigated By The NHTSA Over Failing Airbags

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has listed a document on their website that reveals an ongoing investigation into the 2012 Jeep Liberty.
Announced after receiving 44 complaints from owners, it refers to the Occupant Restraint Controller (ORC) module, an electronic device that detects and controls the airbag deployment in the event of a crash, which has apparently failed.
"The VOQs (Vehicle Owner Questionnaire) state that the airbag warning light remained illuminated while the vehicle was in operation. In some cases, the warning light issue was reportedly corrected by a replacement of the ORC module. In other cases, consumers were advised that the ORC needed replacement, however, they elected to continue operating the vehicle in this state", the watchdog wrote in the summary information.
An estimated 105,000 units of the Jeep Liberty, from the 2012 model year, are apparently affected by this condition. It's still too early to speculate, but the NHTSA could call for an engineering analysis if the investigation suggests that these vehicles may have a harmful defect, and the outcome will decide if a recall will be announced, or if it will be closed.