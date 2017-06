2017 Holden Astra Sedan Arriving July 1st, Priced From $21,990

PHOTO GALLERY

Holden's 2017 Astra Sedan is just weeks away from hitting showrooms Down Under, with prices starting from $21,990 for the entry-level LS version.Buying into the Astra Sedan range means owning a car with a five star ANCAP rating, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto , plus a rear-view camera as standard.said Holden exec Mark Bernhard.Customers can choose between four different trim levels, LS, LS+, LT and LTZ, all powered by the same 1.4-liter turbocharged petrol unit, rated at 110 kW (149 PS / 147 HP) and 245 Nm (180 lb-ft) of torque coupled to a six-speed auto gearbox bar the entry-level LS.The entry-level LS trim also comes with 16" alloys, six airbags, automatic headlights, a 7" color touchscreen, cruise control and the available 6-speed manual transmission.Going for the LS+ ($24,990) means getting the Holden Eye forward facing camera, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, a leather steering wheel and auto high beam assist.Higher-spec LT versions ($27,990) add 17" alloys, Side Blind Spot Alert, Passive Entry and Push-button Start, Advanced Park Assist, Rain Sensing Wipers, 8" touchscreen, embedded sat-nav, Digital Radio, heated exterior mirrors, illuminated vanity mirrors, a lip spoiler and remote start. As for the top-spec LTZ (no official pricing yet), it features 18" alloys, an electric sunroof, heated leather seats, single zone climate control and chrome exterior highlights.