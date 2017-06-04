2017 Holden Astra Sedan Arriving July 1st, Priced From $21,990

Holden's 2017 Astra Sedan is just weeks away from hitting showrooms Down Under, with prices starting from $21,990 for the entry-level LS version.
Buying into the Astra Sedan range means owning a car with a five star ANCAP rating, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a rear-view camera as standard.
"We're really proud of the new Astra Sedan, not just because of its long list of features and comfortable drive but also for its outstanding customer value both at purchase and throughout ownership," said Holden exec Mark Bernhard.
Customers can choose between four different trim levels, LS, LS+, LT and LTZ, all powered by the same 1.4-liter turbocharged petrol unit, rated at 110 kW (149 PS / 147 HP) and 245 Nm (180 lb-ft) of torque coupled to a six-speed auto gearbox bar the entry-level LS.
The entry-level LS trim also comes with 16" alloys, six airbags, automatic headlights, a 7" color touchscreen, cruise control and the available 6-speed manual transmission.
Going for the LS+ ($24,990) means getting the Holden Eye forward facing camera, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, a leather steering wheel and auto high beam assist.
Higher-spec LT versions ($27,990) add 17" alloys, Side Blind Spot Alert, Passive Entry and Push-button Start, Advanced Park Assist, Rain Sensing Wipers, 8" touchscreen, embedded sat-nav, Digital Radio, heated exterior mirrors, illuminated vanity mirrors, a lip spoiler and remote start. As for the top-spec LTZ (no official pricing yet), it features 18" alloys, an electric sunroof, heated leather seats, single zone climate control and chrome exterior highlights.