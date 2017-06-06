2017 Mazda CX-5 Offers Premium Qualities For A Non-Premium Price

Mazda's new SUV has already attracted a lot of positive feedback for its good looks, but what about the rest of it?
With rivals including the Honda CR-V, the Toyota RAV4 and the Ford Escape, the 2017 CX-5 needs more than just a nicely shaped body to persuade customers.
Power comes from a four-cylinder 2.5-litre SkyActiv petrol four with 187hp and 185 lb-ft (251 Nm) of torque, which puts the new CX-5 in a slight disadvantage against its turbocharged competition, but the margin is far smaller than you might think.
Inside Mazda’s SUV is also pushing the boundaries of what a non-premium model can offer, with lovely stitching, cushy materials and a nice infotainment system. Add to that a quiet environment during cruising, and what you’re left with is a very compelling package.
KBB reviews the 2017 Mazda CX-5 and singles out its strengths and weaknesses in their latest video that you can watch right after the jump.