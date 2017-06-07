2017 Mazda CX-5 Priced From £23,695 In The UK [46 Pics]

Mazda’s new CX-5 SUV arrives in the UK, with the company releasing range and pricing details.
The new CX-5 is a pretty important model for Mazda, as the outgoing model accounted for almost 25 percent of the company’s global sales volume.
The new generation aims to continue the successful career of its predecessor, featuring an all-new interior and a fully revised body structure, along with a clean, attractive design.
Customers in the UK will be offered the choice between three engine options: one petrol and two diesel units. Petrol models will be powered by a 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G unit with 165PS, and will be offered exclusively with front-wheel drive and a six-speed manual gearbox.
The diesel range is comprised by two versions of Mazda’s 2.2-litre Skyactiv-D unit with either 150PS or 175PS. The former one can be had with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, as well as a manual or an automatic transmission. The range-topping 175PS models are available with all-wheel drive only and a choice between manual or automatic transmissions.
All 2017 Mazda CX-5s come with a generous list of standard equipment, including LED headlights, auto power-folding door mirrors, dual-zone climate control, DAB radio and a 7-inch colour touch-screen display with Mazda’s integrated navigation.
Mazda also highlights the availability of two new optional paint colors: Soul Red Crystal and Machine Grey Metallic, with both of them using a unique three-layer painting technology. The company claims that when compared to the previous Soul Red Metallic, the new Soul Red Crystal is 20 percent brighter and has an increased by 50 percent depth.
Prices kick off from £23,695 for the entry-level petrol model and reach up to £33,195 for the 175PS Sport Nav AWD Auto models. The new Mazda CX-5 will go on sale in the UK from June 30.