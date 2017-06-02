Get A Look At Renault's New Euro Koleos SUV In 123 Images

Since arriving in Australia, the Gulf States, and certain Asian and South American countries, the new Renault Koleos is now getting ready to hit European dealers, this month.
This meant that Renault had to do something to shine some more light on their D-segment SUV. Their solution, inviting automotive journalists to Finland to drive it on the road, in the woods, and through some creeks, thus highlighting its everyday usability.
In Europe, those interested in the new Koleos will get to choose between two diesel engines - the 1.6-liter dCi with 130PS (128hp) and 320Nm (236lb-ft) of torque, and the 2.0-liter dCi, rated at 175PS (173hp) and 380Nm (280lb-ft) of torque. These, along with 6-speed manual and X-Tronic automatic transmissions, are said to have been "tailored to meet the needs and expectations of the model's European markets".
Depending on the selected flavor, features such as the 7-inch touchscreen display, with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, or a larger 8.7-inch screen, along with AEB, blind spot and lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, hill start assist, and others, can become available.
Prices for the 2017 Renault Koleos start from £27,500 (equal to $35,400) in the United Kingdom, for the dCi 130 Dynamique S, while the range-topping Signature Nav dCi 175 Auto X-Tronic will set you back for at least £34,200 ($44,025).