2018 BMW i8 Will Reportedly Have Up To 420 HP

The BMW i8 has supercar looks, but its performance credentials leave something to be desired.
Thankfully the company is working to correct that as Autocar reports the facelifted model will receive a significant power boost. Nothing is official, but the publication is reporting the car will be equipped with an upgraded hybrid powertrain that consists of a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine and an electric motor.
The current system develops a combined output of 357 hp (362 PS), while the new system will reportedly produce up to 420 hp (425 PS). If that number pans out, we can expect the updated model to be slightly faster than its predecessor, which runs from 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds before topping out at an electronically-limited 155 mph (250 km/h).
The performance tweaks are just the tip of the iceberg, as the facelifted i8 is slated to receive new LED headlights and an updated interior which should be outfitted with the company's latest iDrive infotainment system. Of course, the biggest change will be the addition of the i8 Spyder, which should help to renew interest in the model.
Both versions are expected to be introduced early next year and reports suggest the coupe may receive a modest price hike.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops