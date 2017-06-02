2018 BMW M5 Appears To Make Cameo Appearance On NFS Payback

The 2018 BMW M5 may have gotten an early (virtual, at least) reveal as the car appears to be prominently featured on the cover of Need for Speed Payback.
As you can see in the picture, the blue car clearly resembles the 5-Series but it features an aggressive front bumper and M badging on the grille. This seems to suggest the car is the M5 but it could also just be an artist's impression.
Regardless, Need for Speed Payback hits stores on November 10th and is being billed as an explosive adventure filled with "intense heist missions, high stakes car battles, epic cop pursuits, and jaw dropping set pieces."
According to Electronic Arts, the game takes place in Fortune Valley and players are tasked with taking down "The House" which is described as a cartel that runs the city's casinos, criminals, and police force. The game also promises extensive customization so "players can truly craft a personalized and unique ride, or spend hours finding and tuning an abandoned derelict into a supercar."
Need for Speed Payback will be available for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Customers who pre-order the game will receive the Need for Speed Payback Platinum Car Pack which includes instant access to the 1967 Chevrolet Camaro SS, 1969 Dodge Charger R/T, 2008 Nissan 350Z, 2016 Ford F-150 Raptor, and 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport.
