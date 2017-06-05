2018 BMW X4 M40i Spied Next To Its Predecessor

The 2018 BMW X4 has been spied testing alongside its predecessor, which is apparently going to have a much shorter shell-life than we thought.
Set to battle the Mercedes GLC Coupe, the redesigned X4 features a more aggressive front fascia with a larger grille and more prominent headlights. The crossover has also been equipped with more pronounced character lines and an integrated rear spoiler.
Designers appear to have tweaked the proportions to give the model a more cohesive appearance than its predecessor. Besides looking better, the crossover is slated to have a longer wheelbase which should result in a more accommodating cabin.
This particular prototype is believed to be the new performance-orientated X4 M40i as it features a sportier front bumper and blue brake calipers. We can also see a sporty exhaust system which could be unique to the model.
BMW has been tight-lipped about the crossover but it will be based on the X3 and will ride on the CLAR platform.
Engine options remain unconfirmed but choices should include a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder with 248 hp (251 PS) and 258 lb-ft (349 Nm) of torque. The X4 M40i will most likely continue with a 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder developing 335 hp (340 PS) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque. Further down the road, the company could introduce a new X4 M with around 400 hp (405 PS).
