2018 Buick LaCrosse Gains New eAssist System, Starts From $30,490

By having an electric motor working alongside a new 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, Buick has managed to boost city fuel economy by 19 percent in the 2018 LaCrosse, which is set to go on sale this fall.
This new and more sophisticated eAssist light hybrid system is packed full of features such as torque-assisted launch, energy-saving regenerative braking and a stop/start function.
"By adding the eAssist system to the LaCrosse, our technology flagship, we are making electrification accessible to our customers as we chart our course to the future of mobility," said Buick exec, Duncan Aldred.
What makes this eAssist system more sophisticated than previous iterations is efficiency, on multiple levels. For starters, the system boasts a 9% increase in torque, whereas the overall footprint has been reduced, helping the LaCrosse maintain its fold-down rear seat and generous trunk space. Buick also installed upper and lower active aero shutters in the front fascia, which close under certain driving conditions, helping to maximize aerodynamics and improve fuel economy.
The 3.6-liter V6 unit launched on the 2017 LaCrosse last September will continue to be available as an option on select trims, however the new 2.5-liter four-cylinder powertrain with eAssist is to become the new standard - helping Buick drop the model's starting price to $30,490.
Other updates for the 2018 Buick LaCrosse include the expanded availability of AWD and an all-new nine-speed automatic gearbox for V6 models. Also, due to customer demand, the AWD system is now available on Essence trim models as well.
Future customers will also be able to choose between three new exterior color options: Satin Steel Metallic, Dark Slate Metallic and Red Quartz Tintcoat - as seen in the image below.