2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Gains New Value Edition

Hyundai has announced a series of changes to the 2018 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport.
Since both crossovers are relatively new, the updates are minor and include a new Santa Fe Sport Value edition.
The model costs $26,850 and features additional standard equipment such as heated exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals. The Value edition also comes with a proximity key, a push-button ignition, and power windows with auto up/down function up front.
Besides the new Value edition, Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport models with leather upholstery now come standard with wood trim. Furthermore, vehicles equipped with Blue Link come standard with Blue Link Connected Care as well as the Blue Link Remote and Guidance packages for three years. The services include automatic collision notification, SOS emergency assistance, and remote door lock / unlock - among other things.
The Santa Fe Sport continues to be offered with two different engines. The entry-level model has a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 185 hp (187 PS), while higher end variants have a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder pumping out 240 hp (243 PS).
The Santa Fe, on the other hand, has a 3.3-liter V6 engine that develops 290 hp (294 PS) and 252 lb-ft (341 Nm) of torque.