2018 Infiniti Q50 Goes Into Production In Japan

The 2018 Infiniti Q50 has gone into production at the company's plant in Tochigi, Japan.Set to arrive in the United States this summer, the 2018 Q50 features a modestly revised exterior with a new grille and slimmer LED taillights that draw inspiration from the Q60 Coupe . The sedan also gains several new grades which feature their own unique styling cues.The Q50 Sport and Q50 Red Sport 400 have a more aggressive front bumper, while the latter also boasts gloss black mirrors, a rear diffuser and unique 19-inch alloy wheels. To spruce up the cabin, designers added a new steering wheel, a sportier shift knob, and additional soft-touch materials around the instrument panel. Drivers will also find upgraded wood trim and new chrome accents.A variety of different engines will be available including an entry-level model with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder developing 208 hp (211 PS) and 258 lb-ft (349 Nm) of torque. There will also be a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine with outputs of 300 hp (304 PS) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque as well as 400 hp (405 PS) and 350 lb-ft (474 Nm) of torque.Customers can also order a hybrid variant which uses a 3.5-liter V6 engine and a small electric motor that produce a combined maximum output of 360 hp (365 PS).