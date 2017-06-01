2018 Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe Also In Line For Minor Changes

This prototype spotted recently in Southern Europe points to Mercedes-AMG getting ready to apply similar changes to the C63 Coupe as they will for the Sedan model.
Expect the sporty two-door C63 to feature a slightly modified front bumper and possibly even a new grille, which could be the same one used on the GLC 63 and GLC 63 Coupe models.
The 2018 C63 Coupe should also get updated headlights (definitely not these halogen units), whereas the rear is also in line to receive new lights/graphics, and possibly a new bumper.
Interior mods should include an upgraded infotainment system with a new touchpad, and perhaps even new dials for the instrument cluster. An updated steering wheel with touch-sensitive buttons like on the E-Class would also be a welcome addition, though still unconfirmed.
As of right now, the current C63 Coupe and C63 S Coupe are powered by 476 PS and 510 PS versions of the same 4.0-liter biturbo V8 unit. Whether or not Mercedes-AMG will boost these outputs remains a big question mark.
Mercedes are expected to roll out the facelifted C63 Coupe either towards the end of 2017 or in early 2018 (possibly 2019MY in the US), as a rival for the likes of the BMW M4 or the Audi RS5.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops