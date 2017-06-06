2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Marks The Return Of The Widowmaker

Porsche continue to tempt their fans with the scariest version of the 911, the new GT2 RS, which has been scooped yet again -where else, but at the Nurburgring.
In development since last year, the supercar that's going to put a lot of pressure on the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, looks just about ready to debut, but we'll actually have to wait a few months, as it's should be revealed before the end of the year, or in 2018.
It will be instantly recognizable thanks to its muscular body kit, highlighted by the massive rear wing, flared fenders and extra vents whose main purpose are to improve its aerodynamics and provide additional cooling for the engine. Speaking of which, the upcoming Porsche 911 GT2 RS is expected to use a twin turbo flat-six with roughly 650 horses, which will make it the most powerful 911 ever.
There is, however, one caveat: it will only be available with a dual-clutch PDK gearbox, so those looking for the involvement of a stick shift will have to make to with the lesser 911 GT3 RS.